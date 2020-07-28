Elvis Presley Impersonator Adamant His Guinness World Record Will Stay for Years

Norwegian entertainer Kjell Henning Bjornestad has shattered German Thomas Gathje’s 16-year-old record by singing The King’s hits for 50 hours, 50 minutes and 50 seconds.

–

Elvis Presley impersonator Kjell Elvis is convinced his new Guinness World Record will stand for years, because no one will want to sing The King’s hits for 50 hours-plus.

The Norwegian entertainer, real name Kjell Henning Bjornestad, shattered German Thomas Gathje’s 16-year-old record by seven hours, singing Presley’s hits for 50 hours, 50 minutes and 50 seconds between Thursday and Saturday morning, July 23-25, at the Scotsman Pub in Oslo, Norway.

The feat raised a bundle of cash for the building of a hospital in Burma, and Kjell is thrilled he took on the challenge – again.

“I am so happy that I performed for 50 hours, 50 minutes and 50 seconds,” he tells WENN. “This is the third time I am doing this, and every time I beat the old record. Now I think this world record will stay for a long time!”

“I am hoping this will open new doors for me in my career to as an entertainer. I will use all chances to do good things and help people in difficult situations.”

Asked if he experienced any struggles during his two-day marathon of singing Elvis songs, Kjell adds, “My toughest challenge was to stay awake and to keep my voice going all the time.”

And he’s not done with breaking records, adding, “I would like to be the only person to perform at the South and North Pole, and the deepest and highest places possible on Earth.”