E.ON, SAP to develop platform for networks data By

FRANKFURT () – E.ON (DE:) will work with SAP (DE:) to develop a platform aimed at standardising data of its vast network of gas and power grids.

First outcomes from the collaboration are expected in mid-2022, E.ON said in a statement, adding that cloud solutions would reduce costs by more than 40% in the long-term.

“This project will set a new standard in the market. Having maximum automation and standardization on the new platform will make our processes much more efficient,” board member Thomas Koenig said.