E.ON, SAP to develop platform for networks data By

© .
FRANKFURT () – E.ON (DE:) will work with SAP (DE:) to develop a platform aimed at standardising data of its vast network of gas and power grids.
First outcomes from the collaboration are expected in mid-2022, E.ON said in a statement, adding that cloud solutions would reduce costs by more than 40% in the long-term.
“This project will set a new standard in the market. Having maximum automation and standardization on the new platform will make our processes much more efficient,” board member Thomas Koenig said.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.