Draya Michele Hints at Financial Loss After Allegedly Dropped by Fenty Over Megan Thee Stallion Joke

The former ‘Basketball Wives LA’ star seemingly reacts to her losing an endorsement deal with Rihanna’s lingerie line as she lets people know her financial situation in her latest Instagram post.

– Draya Michele has nothing to gain and a lot to lose following her comments about Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez‘s drama. After taking the heat from public for joking about the shooting incident involving the two rappers, the model/reality TV star is reportedly dropped by Savage x Fenty.

Reports about the former “Basketball Wives LA” star losing her endorsement deal with Rihanna‘s lingerie line started circulating online after her photos were allegedly removed from the brand’s social media pages. The brand additionally no longer follows her on social media.

While Fenty has not released an official statement regarding the supposed split with Draya, the star herself has seemingly reacted to losing her endorsement deal with the company. She appeared to hint at her financial situation after the misfortune, posting on Instagram, “Income < outcome,” along with a photo of her rocking a chic outfit and striking a cool pose.

Not feeling sorry for her, one person laughed at Draya’s possible financial struggle as writing, “They took yo checks.” Another believes that the controversy hurts her more than just her income, commenting, “her loss wasn’t financial. it’s deeper than that.”

Draya came under fire after she weighed in on Megan and Tory’s drama when she made an appearance on the “Wine and Weed” podcast. She shared what she believed happened that night between the “Savage” hitmaker and the Canadian rap star, “I predict that they had some sort of Bobby and Whitney love that drove them down this … type of road. I’m here for it. I want you to like me so much you shoot me in the foot too.”

Draya shortly apologized for her remarks, but Megan didn’t seem to accept it. Hitting back at the mother of two, the “Hot Girl Summer” raptress tweeted, “Dumb b***h that s**t ain’t f**king funny. Who tf jokes about getting shot by a n***a.”

Fenty, meanwhile, responded by saying in a statement, “We’ve been made aware of this, thank you.”