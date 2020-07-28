Draya Michele Allegedly Dropped By Savage X Fenty!!

Draya Michelle has allegedly been dropped by Savage X Fenty following her insensitive comments about Megan Thee Stallion being shot in the foot.

“I predict that they had some sort of Bobby and Whitney love that, you know, drove them down this snapped-esque type of road,” she said at the time. “And I’m here for it. I like that. I want you to like me so much that you shoot me in the foot too.” 

