Draya Michele Allegedly Dropped By Savage X Fenty!!

Draya Michelle has allegedly been dropped by Savage X Fenty following her insensitive comments about Megan Thee Stallion being shot in the foot.

“I predict that they had some sort of Bobby and Whitney love that, you know, drove them down this snapped-esque type of road,” she said at the time. “And I’m here for it. I like that. I want you to like me so much that you shoot me in the foot too.”

Draya then issued an apology after being dragged by Meg and the hotties.

“I truly don’t glorify domestic violence … I was trying to say just love me deeply. But while trying to be funny, I offended many, including Meg. And I’m sorry.”

The lingerie brand has not confirmed that they have dropped Draya, but the social media accounts are no longer following her — but they are following Meg.

Twitter is here for it all.