Drake breaks record for most top 10 Billboard entries in Hot 100 chart

Okay Billboard Papi! Drake officially has the most top 10 hits in Billboard’s Hot 100 chart’s history thanks to his most recent collabs with DJ Khaled.

DJ Khaled featured Drake on his songs “Popstar” and “Greece” which both debuted on the Hot 100 chart at nos. 3 and 8 respectively.

These entries totaled Drake’s top 10 billboard hits to 40, surpassing Madonna who previously held the top spot at 38.

Madonna still holds the title for most entries in lead roles as all 38 of her top 10s are solo acts. Drake has 25 entries as a lead, and 15 as a featured artist.

Other artists who also have a large amount of billboard entries include Rihanna who is in 4th place at 31 entries, and Michael Jackson who comes in right after with 30 entries.

A full list of the artists dominating Billboard’s Hot 100 top 10s in the past 62-years include the following via Billboard:

40, Drake

38, Madonna

34, The Beatles

31, Rihanna

30, Michael Jackson

28, Mariah Carey

28, Stevie Wonder

27, Janet Jackson

27, Elton John

25, Lil Wayne

25, Elvis Presley

25, Taylor Swift

Drake was named Billboard’s top artist last year and made history as the artist with the most Billboard awards that same night.

