Dollar Down Over Dollar Strength Doubts By .com

By Gina Lee

.com – The U.S. dollar was down on Wednesday morning in Asia over continuous investor worries over the U.S. economic recovery capped the greenback’s gains. Investors are no longer able to count on higher returns from the dollar’s compared to other currencies due to the question marks over U.S. economic growth.

Goldman Sachs (NYSE:) on Tuesday warned that a potential U.S. Federal Reserve shift “towards an inflationary bias” along with record high debt levels by the United States government are raising “real concerns around the longevity of the U.S. dollar as a reserve currency.”

The Fed is scheduled to convene later in the day and is widely expected to retain its dovish stance as the economy continues to be impacted by COViD-19. Four states reported record numbers of COVID-19 cases over a 24-hour period on Tuesday, with over 4.3 million cases reported nationwide as of July 29, according to Johns Hopkins University.

“Given the concerns about the second wave of infections, markets think the Federal Reserve is likely to take a dovish policy stance,” Yujiro Goto, chief FX strategist at Nomura Securities, told .

Meanwhile, Republicans and Democrats continue to wrestle over the latest COVID-19 stimulus measures, with some Republicans opposed to even their own party’s proposed $1 trillion proposal. Investors will be watching to see whether a consensus can be reached before some measures expire on Friday.