Discord’s new feature mutes the world to make voice chat better

Discord wants to be a better app for your voice calls. The company already added background noise suppression to its desktop app, but now it is bringing it to mobile phones.

In a partnership with Krisp.ai, Discord has created what’s effectively a virtual microphone that screens out all non-human generated noise. There’ll be no barking, no keyboard typing, no crying children, etc. audible on your calls all while this is enabled. You could say it’s keeping your voice calls crisp and clear.

“Krisp uses machine-learning magic to filter out anything that isn’t a human voice,” Discord explained. “When connected to a voice channel, just enable the sound wave icon to filter out background noise and voilà. No matter what’s going on around you, your voice will be crisp and clear.”

Best VPN providers 2020: Learn about ExpressVPN, NordVPN & more

Here’s how Krisp’s noise suppression will work in practice.