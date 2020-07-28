Did Marlins’ ‘careless’ act potentially lead to coronavirus outbreak?

The Marlins played an exhibition game away in Atlanta last Wednesday.

In a piece Nightengale penned for USA Today, he wrote:

MLB is instructing teams to issue stronger, protective masks to their players and staff members. They will reinforce the protocols that players engage in social distancing, which means no high-fives or fist-bumps – let alone celebratory hugs. And, under no condition, are players permitted to stray from the team hotel on the road to frequent a restaurant, a club, or anywhere else but the hotel’s team dining room.

Nightengale added:

The Marlins, whether they were careless or not, already are impacting the integrity of the MLB schedule.

Miami is sidelined through at least this weekend while club members undergo additional testing. The Phillies, who hosted the Marlins last weekend, could be cleared to return Friday depending on future test results.

MLB officials have repeatedly warned players and coaches about following health and safety protocols that prohibit physical contact such as high fives, fist bumps, and hugs among team personnel during the uncontrolled virus outbreak.

If the Marlins did worse, one wonders if the club could face serious punishment.

National Women’s Soccer League side Orlando Pride were excluded from the NWSL Challenge Cup after multiple players tested positive for the virus last month. The Athletic’s Meg Linehan reported some Orlando players visited a bar before personnel produced positive test results.

Nashville SC and FC Dallas missed the MLS is Back tournament following coronavirus outbreaks among those clubs.