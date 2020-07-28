Dia Mirza opens up about her battle with nepotism and favouritism

Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise has sparked off a big debate about nepotism in Bollywood. Several actors have now come out and spoken about nepotism. The latest to join that list is Dia Mirza.

In an interview with a leading daily, she spoke about how PR machineries operated and how she was replaced by other actors in films. The actor said, “Firstly, I think it has been a very unhealthy debate. I say that because I see the rationale applied to both sides has been very skewed. Is there favouritism? Of course, there is. But it is a social issue, it’s something that all human beings do and happens in all walks of life. It happens in schools and classrooms, teachers have their favourite students. Favouritism is nothing new to the construct of human nature. It is something that we have always had. Honestly, I feel there is a PR machinery. There are certain individuals that because of maybe their stronger revenue stream have certain people handling their PR and there is so much favouritism that even happens in the media. There are so many people who are deserving of more respect and a lot more attention than they get. I have lost films to other actors and it’s hurtful but you get up, you dust it off and you move forward. I see a personal agenda in a lot of things that are being said. I see a lot of personal bone to pick with people. I find a lot of the attacks deeply personal and hurtful. That’s why I feel it’s unhealthy.”

Dia Mirza made her Bollywood debut in 2001 with Rehna Hai Terre Dil Mein opposite Madhavan and Saif Ali Khan.