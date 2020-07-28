Dharma CEO Apoorva Mehta questioned by the Mumbai Police

Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise has kickstarted a blame game on social media. Ever since the investigation regarding the late actor began, several Bollywood big wigs like Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Mahesh Bhatt and Aditya Chopra have been questioned. Apart from this, statements of Sushant’s close colleagues, friends and staff members too have been recorded.

Now, Dharma’s CEO Apoorva Mehta was summoned by the Mumbai police to record his statements. Sushant had collaborated with Dharma Productions for the film Drive which had an OTT release.