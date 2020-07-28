Developers Release Validator Launchpad for Ethereum 2.0 Final Testnet By Cointelegraph

Developers Release Validator Launchpad for Ethereum 2.0 Final Testnet
With the 2.0 final testnet set to be released on August 4, developers have now opened the doors to validators.
According to a July 27 Ethereum blog, the research team behind ETH 2.0 has announced the release of the validator launchpad for the multi-client testnet Medalla. The launchpad is part of the testnet launch stage, prior to Phase 0, in which the network will move towards Proof-of-Stake (PoS).
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.