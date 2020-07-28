Derek Hough Shares His Reaction to Tom Bergeron’s ‘DWTS’ Exit, Praises New Host Tyra Banks

WENN

The ‘World of Dance’ judge, who used to be a professional dancer on the ABC show, shares that he’s ‘optimistic for that switch-up,’ but he is ‘definitely shocked about Tom Bergeron.’

–

Tom Bergeron‘s exit from “Dancing with the Stars” is shocking not only to fans, but also Derek Hough. The 35-year-old, who used to be a professional dancer on the ABC show, revealed his initial reaction to Tom and co-host Erin Andrews being let go from the series.

“My initial reaction, I guess I was pretty shocked,” Derek told Bevy Smith on the Tuesday, July 28 episode of SiriusXM’s Bevelations. “Tom Bergeron is such a staple on ‘Dancing with the Stars’ and he’s a good friend of mine. He’s just a good man.”

He kept gushing over Tom, who was the OG host of “Dancing with the Stars”, saying, “He’s been there since the beginning. He’s just a great guy.”

However, Derek noted that nothing is ever certain in the entertainment industry. “You also understand that in the entertainment industry nothing is certain,” the “World of Dance” judge shared. “There’s always those efforts to reinvigorate and switch things up, so you look at that and it’s also understandable.”

As for Tyra Banks, who is tapped to take over the hosting duty, Derek has nothing but praises. “You know, Tyra Banks, I’ve come in contact with her several times and I think she’s fantastic,” the Utah native said. “I thought she was a fantastic host on ‘America’s Got Talent‘. I thought she did an amazing job.”

Derek said that he was “optimistic for that switch-up,” but he was “definitely shocked about Tom Bergeron.” Concluding his interview, Derek said, “I’m always sort of a cheerleader for shows to succeed. For me, especially for shows that I’ve been a part of, that I love and hold dear to my heart, I want ‘Dancing with the Stars’ to succeed and do well.”