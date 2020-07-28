Cristiano Lucarelli: Watford in talks with former Italy striker over director of football role | Football News





Cristiano Lucarelli won six caps for Italy as a player

Watford are in talks with former Italy striker Cristiano Lucarelli over their director of football role.

Lucarelli, who scored three goals in six appearances for his country as a player, is now the manager of Serie C side Catania.

The 44-year-old played for 12 different clubs and is currently in his second spell in charge of the Sicilian side.

Lucarelli was in the UK for talks this week over the position at Vicarage Road.

The Hornets were relegated to the Sky Bet Championship on the final day of the season after they lost 3-2 at Arsenal, as their five-year stay in the Premier League came to an end.

Watford are without a permanent manager after Nigel Pearson was sacked with two games of the season to go, with caretaker boss Hayden Mullins unable to keep them in the top division.