Collingwood’s Mason Cox’s future in doubt says Kane Cornes

Former Port Adelaide player Kane Cornes has cast doubt over the playing future of Collingwood forward Mason Cox.

The 211cm American hasn’t featured for the Magpies since Round 6 and was last week overlooked in favour of Darcy Cameron for the Collingwood side which lost to West Coast on Sunday.

Magpies coach Nathan Buckley said earlier this month that Cox’s form on the field hadn’t been up to standard.

“Mason’s performances have been under par and he’s aware of that,” Buckley said.

Mason Cox (Getty)

After Cameron booted two goals against the Eagles last weekend, serious doubts now remain over whether Cox will find his way back into Buckley’s starting line-up.

Cornes said he has “grave concerns” for the 29-year-old who could find himself attempting to land at another club if the Magpies decide to part ways with him.

“The future of Mason Cox, I’ve got grave concerns about it now, particularly at Collingwood,” Cornes told Nine’s Footy Classified.

“If you look through his numbers this year, he’s played four games. He’s only kicked the four goals, he’s had one tackle and two marks inside 50.

“He will be 30 by Round 1 next year and then maybe a trigger clause in his contract, but that’s not going to help if he’s not playing games at the moment.

“I’m not sure if he has a future at Collingwood. I’m sure there will be another club that looks at him for one year with the different aspects and strengths he brings.

“But his time at Collingwood is on thin ice.”