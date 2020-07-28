CMHC eyeing ‘new tools’ as mortgage deferral cliff looms for borrowers

Article content continued

Australia and the United Kingdom have recently taken steps to permit longer deferral periods for mortgage payments, meaning it would not be a “stretch” if something similar were to happen here, said Paul Taylor, the president and CEO of Mortgage Professionals Canada.

That said, if Canada were to follow suit, borrowers may need to provide more details to prove they do indeed need to keep deferring.

“The banks were so inundated with requests when the initial announcements were made that they had no operational options but to grant it to everyone,” Taylor said in an email. “I expect the qualification criteria will be much more stringent (read: there will actually be one) for requests come October.”

Brent Lewin/Bloomberg files

Banks and credit unions have already allowed hundreds of thousands of payment deferrals. However, there is an expectation among some lenders that policymakers will continue supporting them if they need to keep supporting borrowers who have lost income during the pandemic, said Rob McLister, the founder of mortgage-comparison website RateSpy.com.

“Whether that means direct government backstopping of distressed mortgages, leniency with capital requirements, flexibility with how lenders must account for missed payments, or something else, it’s too early to tell,” McLister added in an email. “The result will likely be the same: Consumers who’ve lost income due to the pandemic will be offered continued flexibilities by most lenders through year-end, at least.”

The Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions, a federal banking regulator, has said that payment deferrals granted during the initial six-month period should not lead to that loan being deemed as non-performing, or not being paid back. As a result, banks don’t have to hold more capital just because a loan’s payments have been deferred.

OSFI has said this capital treatment will only apply for payment deferrals up to six months, but that it will “revisit this treatment in the future as needed.”

• Email: [email protected] | Twitter: GeoffZochodne