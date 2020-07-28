Chrissy Teigen Apologizes For Making Fun Of Megan Thee Stallion

Chrissy Teigen took to Twitter to offer an apology up to Megan Thee Stallion for making fun of her recent shooting.

“I used the play on words joke with a celeb and something their known for with meg and twerking and i should have known that it is just not the right time especially for something so dumb and shitty and pointless as the joke was,” she wrote.

“Making anyone feel reminded of a terrible time or letting you guys down sucks more than anything to me so I am sorry to Megan and anyone who thought this was about the incident at all.”

After it was revealed that Meg was shot in the foot, Chrissy joked: “I have a joke about Megan Thee Stallion but it needs to be twerked on.”

Meg has repeatedly spoken out against the jokes. On Instagram Live on Monday, she called out people who made fun of her injuries.