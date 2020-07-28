Chrissy Teigen Apologizes For Making Fun Of Megan Thee Stallion

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
5

Chrissy Teigen took to Twitter to offer an apology up to Megan Thee Stallion for making fun of her recent shooting.

 “I used the play on words joke with a celeb and something their known for with meg and twerking and i should have known that it is just not the right time especially for something so dumb and shitty and pointless as the joke was,” she wrote.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR