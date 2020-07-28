Chris Brown and Ammika Harris Hint at Trouble in Paradise With Instagram Moves

Instagram

While the ‘No Guidance’ hitmaker unfollows everyone on Instagram except for his daughter Royalty, his baby mama is also unfollowing the singer on the photo-sharing site.

– Chris Brown and Ammika Harris may be going through another rough patch in their relationship. The on-and-off couple, who has been seemingly living a peaceful life with their son Aeko, hints that there’s a trouble in paradise with their recent social media activities.

The Grammy Award-winning artist got his fans wondering after he suddenly unfollowed everyone on Instagram, except for one account which belongs to his 6-year-old daughter Royalty. While his move might have a business motive instead of a personal one, his baby mama Ammika only added fuel to the speculation that their relationship may be on the rocks with her own Instagram activities.

On Monday, July 27, the 26-year-old model lamented about being exhausted, posting on Instagram Stories, “MFK TIREEEEEEED!!!!!!” She suspiciously has also unfollowed the 31-year-old singer on the photo-sharing site.

But people were seemingly not surprised if Chris and Ammika are indeed having a relationship trouble. Thinking that they would not last forever, one person reacted, “Was there anyone who actually thought they were going to last?”

“They were never in a relationship to begin with. He unfollowed her then she blocked him and removed the link to his music video from her bio,” another speculated on the nature of Chris and Ammika’s relationship.

“Bout time he got fed up with her needy insecure behind. She was a rotation that thought a baby could trap him & they’ve both been making themselves miserable trying to fake it,” a third user weighed in. Someone else thinks that it’s nothing serious, claiming, “It was very much a friend w benefits + a baby situation xx they’ll be good next week bc she doesn’t expect much from him xx.”

Rumors of their relationship trouble come just a week after Chris left a flirty comment on Ammika’s sexy picture. In the shot, the model showed major skin in her off-the-shoulder ruffled summer dress. He commented under the snap, “HI MOMMA,” along with two eyes and a heart emoji.

Loving the two’s interaction, one fan urged Chris, “@chrisbrownofficial put a ring on it!” Another supportive follower wrote, “Chris you better go get yo girl,” while someone else added, “You guys are so cute. Hope you reunite soon.”