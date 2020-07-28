China says Hong Kong to suspend crime-related agreements with UK, Canada, Australia By

Home Business China says Hong Kong to suspend crime-related agreements with UK, Canada, Australia...

Matilda Coleman
© . The Chinese and Hong Kong flags flutter at the office of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, ahead of a news conference held by Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam, in Beijing

BEIJING () – China’s foreign ministry said on Tuesday that Hong Kong’s government would suspend agreements on mutual assistance for criminal matters, including extradition, with Britain, Canada and Australia.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a daily briefing that the three countries’ decision to suspend extradition agreements with Hong Kong over a new security law for the city constituted a gross interference in China’s internal affairs.

