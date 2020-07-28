Cheer’s Monica Aldama Reveals Her Team’s Reaction to Their 6 Emmy Nominations

E! News: Is the team preparing for the 2021 cheer season or do you have plans to hold off on things right now?

MA: “[I] started building the team for this year. Right now, the kids will be back next month. We are working really hard on ways that we’re going to start practices off. We’re having smaller groups work together to be as safe as possible. But to actually be here and start working towards something, whether it’s just in small groups or whatever, we’re just going to take it week by week and see how things go.”

E! News: What has everyone been up to now? Have there any major updates or news from the team since the show?

MA: “Jerry, La’Darius, and Morgan, they all graduated and I was hoping to get to see them. We had actually moved our graduation to August, but they just canceled that, so I know they were planning on coming down for that. I’m going to have to figure out a different way to get to see them. Morgan’s in Dallas, so I see her quite often because she’s pretty close. And I know Jerry’s working on different things, and I’ll let him tell you all of those. I think everybody’s just taking the opportunities that have come their way and trying to make sure they don’t miss out on anything.”