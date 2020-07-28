Challenge Accepted Trend About Women Empowerment

Hi, I’m Morgan! And last night, I posted a black-and-white picture of myself (plus my dog). You’ve probably seen tons of similar photos across your feed in the past day or two with the hashtag #challengeaccepted.
In case you don’t know what the heck these black-and-white pictures mean, here’s how it works: a woman who’s been nominated posts a black-and-white pic of herself, then nominates the strong ladies in her life as a simple way to show her love and support.
Currently, the hashtag #challengeaccepted has been used on Instagram more than 4.5 million times. It’s an international trend of women empowering other women.
And celebrities have jumped on the train, too. Here are some of the famous ladies who are participating:
According to the New York Times, the first woman to post a pic for this challenge was Brazilian journalist Ana Paula Padrão.
As the trend continues to spread, some have opted not to post pictures of themselves, but photos of Breonna Taylor, the 26-year-old woman who was killed by police in her home. People have encouraged nominees to lift the voices of women who need to be heard.
The connection between #challengeaccepted and activism is unsurprising considering its origins. New York Times reporter Tariro Mzezewa said the trend actually started in Turkey, where women posted black-and-white photos to condemn femicide.
As it’s spreading now, the trend is an easy way for women to show their support for the ladies in their lives.
What do you think about the #challengeaccepted trend? Let me know in the comments below!
