CBC launches expanded ‘Being Black in Canada’ website

The Canadian Broadcast Channel (CBC) has launched an expanded ‘Being Black in Canada website that features the stories and experiences of Black Canadians.
Additionally, it highlights the narratives that matter to Black communities, such as relevant news pieces, the successes of individuals and historical content. Also, the site showcases profiles, opinion pieces, video, audio and more.
The website is launching alongside a one-hour CBC special called Being Black in Canada that features news, current affairs and arts content hosted by Asha Tomlinson. This is also now available on CBC Gem.
Additionally, Being Black in Canada will tackle anti-Black racism and feature Black Lives Matter activists, as well as Black community members who are pushing for inclusion. Furthermore, this special includes interviews with the cast and creative team of the original miniseries The Book of Negroes. The Book of Negroes is receiving an encore broadcast this week as part of its CBC’s Emancipation Day-related special programming.
This miniseries airs July 27th and 28th on CBC TV and CBC Gem.
CBC has been publishing content under Being Black in Canada since 2013 when it was part of its Black History Month program for CBC News.
Image credit: CBC