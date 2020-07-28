ByteDance AI research head to leave as pressure mounts on TikTok By

© . The logo of Bytedance, which owns short video app TikTok, is seen at its office in Beijing



By Yingzhi Yang and Brenda Goh

BEIJING () – Beijing-based ByteDance said on Tuesday the head of its artificial intelligence lab will leave the company, as its short-video app TikTok faces U.S. scrutiny over security and privacy issues.

Ma Wei-Ying joined ByteDance from Microsoft (NASDAQ:) to become a vice president and head of the AI lab in 2017.

His departure comes as TikTok faces regulatory challenges across the globe, and a potential ban by the U.S. government over suspicions Beijing could force its Chinese owner to turn over user data.

“We are extremely grateful to Wei-Ying for his important contribution to ByteDance,” a ByteDance spokeswoman said.

Ma will leave ByteDance this week, according to a person familiar with the matter. It is unclear who would replace him.

Ma did not immediately respond to a request to comment.

Trained in Taiwan and the United States, Ma was assistant managing director of Microsoft Research Asia before taking the post at ByteDance, according to his LinkedIn (NYSE:) profile.

Technology news website The Information first reported Ma’s departure and said he planed to take a position at China’s Tsinghua University.

has reported that ByteDance is expanding its engineering and research team in Mountain View, California, and had hired more than 150 engineers there.