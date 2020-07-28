BTC is Safe Haven Asset Amid Political Tension By Cointelegraph

$12B Advisory Group CEO: BTC is Safe Haven Asset Amid Political Tension
Nigel Green, the CEO and founder of financial consultancy firm deVere Group, says Bitcoin’s recent bullish activity shows it has the power to replace proven safe haven assets like gold.
In a statement on the deVere Group’s website posted July 27, Green said (BTC) is currently living up to its namesake as “digital gold” while it and other cryptocurrencies are more likely to be seen as safe haven assets.
