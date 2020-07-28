Break a Sweat Safely in Athleta’s New Made to Move Face Mask

Plus, it also has first-of-its-kind features designed with women and girls in mind, including a soft, elastic binding on the head straps to release tension and avoid hair getting caught, a removable, adjustable head strap to keep the mask in place during workouts, and Thermoplastic Elastomer (TPE) in place of metal at the bridge of the nose for comfort and customization.

TPE also reinforces the front seam to create boning that keeps the mask off your face when you’re working out, so when you breathe in, the mask won’t stick to your face.

As if that’s not enough, each mask is made with two layers of soft, breathable cotton, which is purported to stave off the dreaded maskne!

Athleta’s Made to Move masks are available now in sets of three featuring two different colorways. Shop below to get yours!