Bow Wow Turns Down Soulja Boy Verzuz: It Would Make No Sense For Me Right Now!!

Bow Wow is uninterested with a possible Verzuz battle with Soulja Boy — he says that it does not make sense for him at this point in his career.

“How soulja makes fun turnt music. I make r,amp;b hip hop music for the ladies. How is that a good match up? You gone crank that one minute then the next cry over an ex. Thats an emotional roller coaster 😭” Bow said, responding to a fan.

When asked by another fan whether he’d consider going up against anybody — he said he would not.

“I come from an era where.. if you a legend .. you a legend. No need to remind folks. Im only 33 i got more work to do. A verzuz for me right now makes no sense,” he said.

Is he right? Is does Bow have more work to do or y’all think Bow Wow is just running scared?