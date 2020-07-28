Bow Wow Turns Down Soulja Boy Verzuz: It Would Make No Sense For Me Right Now!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
5

Bow Wow is uninterested with a possible Verzuz battle with Soulja Boy — he says that it does not make sense for him at this point in his career.

“How soulja makes fun turnt music. I make r,amp;b hip hop music for the ladies. How is that a good match up? You gone crank that one minute then the next cry over an ex. Thats an emotional roller coaster 😭” Bow said, responding to a fan.

