Bow Wow Responds To Timbaland Saying He Might Not Have 20 Songs To Participate In A Verzuz Battle

TSR Tunez: Bow Wow might not want to participate in a Verzuz battle, but he said “AHT, AHT” after Timbaland stepped into The Shade Room with his own opinion.

While responding to some fans about who he could possibly go hit-for-hit with in a battle, Bow Wow stressed that the feels he’s a legend but he is still working. He also discusses who could be a good match-up for him, and Timbo seems to think he can’t even step into the Verzuz ring.

“He might not have 20 in the bag,” he commented.

“Yo! Timbaland said I might not have 20 songs to do a Verzuz… I LAUGHED!,” Bow said in a tweet. We compiled a list of some of Bow’s hits. Check it out here:

