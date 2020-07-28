Bournemouth to discuss claim against Hawk-Eye for ghost goal during Aston Villa vs Sheffield United | Football News



















Sheffield United were denied a goal after the goal-line technology system malfunctioned in their 0-0 draw with Aston Villa

Bournemouth’s board will meet later this week to discuss the possibility of pursuing a compensation claim against Hawk-Eye, whose mistake may have contributed to their relegation from the Premier League.

Hawk-Eye released a statement apologising after a blunder by Aston Villa’s goalkeeper Orjan Nyland, who carried the ball over the line against Sheffield United in the first game back after lockdown, was not detected by their goal-line technology system.

Referee Michael Oliver received no signal to award a goal and play continued, the game finishing in a goalless draw.

After the match, the goal-line technology company apologised, claiming “seven cameras located in the stands around the goal area were significantly occluded by the goalkeeper, defender and goalpost.”

Referee Michael Oliver points to his watch to signal the goal line technology did not give a goal

Eddie Howe’s future as Bournemouth manager will be discussed later this week

On Sunday, without that point, Villa would have been relegated on goal difference – and Bournemouth would have survived by a single goal.

To date, no lawyers have been instructed. However, the club’s board is scheduled to meet in the next few days, where a decision will be made on their next move.

Other issues, including the future of manager Eddie Howe and the club’s finances post-relegation are also expected to be on the agenda.