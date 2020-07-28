Boohoo CEO’s son, 20, dies of ‘morphine overdose’

Louis Lyttle, the son of fast fashion chain boss John Lyttle, died at home Seal near Sevenoaks in April after an overdose, an inquest has heard

After failing to get up for work at 5am on Monday, April 20, he was discovered unresponsive and not breathing.

Louis, who is understood to have worked for his father at Boohoo, was pronounced dead by paramedics at 6.20am.

An inquest into his death of Mr Lyttle opened at County Hall in Maidstone, Kent, with the cause of death given as morphine toxicity.

A full hearing has now been adjourned until September , coroner Alan Blunsdon said.

Mr Lyttle, who was previously Primark’s chief operating officer for a decade, has declined to comment on the death of his son.

He was brought into the company in March 2019 and was said to collect a near £1.6million a year for the role.

The exec is on a salary of £615,000, but his contract also allows an annual bonus of up to 150% of that amount

According to his LinkedIn profile, his son Louis was a former pupil at the King’s School in Canterbury, studied business management at Cardiff University and also worked at Boohoo since July last year.

The inquest heard he was born in Galway, Ireland and his occupation was confirmed as digital marketer.

Before this, he reportedly interned at banking company, Investec, and health insurers, Religare, according to LinkedIn.

John Lyttle took over as chief executive of Boohoo in March 2019.

The company’s shares have plunged following allegations that two suppliers paid staff as little as £3.50 per hour to make their super-cheap clothes.

The National Crime Agency is investigating the city’s garment industry and has visited premises to investigate ‘concerns of modern slavery and human trafficking’.

Boohoo sources a large percentage of its clothing from Leicester.

Home Secretary Priti Patel called the claims against fast-fashion suppliers in the city ‘truly appalling’ and promised action.