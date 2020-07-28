Black players more likely to be unfairly labelled, says football agent Jake Speight | Football News





Mansfield was Jake Speight’s last league club before he became an agent

Agent and former striker Jake Speight believes black players are more likely than their white counterparts to have negative labels attached to them in professional football environments.

Speight played for over a dozen clubs including Bury, Bradford, Mansfield and Wrexham during his career and has been an FA licensed agent for the past five years.

He thinks black players are often treated differently and feels unconscious bias remains rife in the game.

“Representing players now, I see it quite often. It’s so much easier for black players to pick up a bad reputation and have labels attached to them, whether that’s a bad attitude, being lazy or being flash,” Speight said.

“I think that’s not always intended to be racist, or cause offence. It’s a subconscious opinion that black players have [to bear the brunt of] from [some] managers and people in football. They have got that ingrained in them and that is something difficult to change.

“There have been instances where players [I’ve represented] have left clubs, and naturally, where a player has signed for a club they will ask for references from the previous club.

“You’ll [sometimes] find people will say he’s a bad egg or he’s got a bad attitude and that’s been passed on by previous managers and clubs.

“When you’ve looked after players for a number of years and you’ve seen none of this happening, it’s difficult to get your head round.”

Speight says he feels he has to give different advice to the black players he represents compared to the white players.

“You have to give different advice to black players especially younger ones on how to act in football. The advice you give is different to the advice you give to white players,” he said.

“Black players can be scrutinised more on what car they drive, what clothes they wear. You’re in a difficult position then because you don’t want to ask these players to change who they are in order to progress in the industry.”

League Managers Association (LMA) chief executive Richard Bevan told News on Monday key concrete action is needed to accelerate the number of BAME coaches, managers and leaders in football.

But Speight says none of the black players he represents are contemplating a career in coaching, hinting they lack belief they will get a fair crack of the whip in football management.

“Not any of the players that are coming to the later stages of their career when we’ve spoke about the next chapter have expressed an interest in being a manager,” he said.

“Until we get black players in decision-making positions at football clubs I can’t see that changing.”