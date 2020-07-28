Best VPN Services 2020 | Android Central

To be considered the best VPN service in 2020, a lot of things need to be in your favor. There are a whole lot of options out there, and new companies are entering the space almost daily. With all of this comes a bit of confusion as to what the best VPN really is. You could spend hours upon hours looking around at free VPNs or cheap VPNs, and more without ever really figuring anything out like why you’d actually want to use one. Best VPN of 2020 at a glance ExpressVPN – Best VPN for most people (From $6.67 per month) Surfshark – Best VPN for those on a budget (From $1.99 per month) NordVPN – Best VPN for multi-platform support (From $3.49 per month) IPVanish – Best VPN for beginners (From $5.20 per month) PIA VPN – Best VPN for protecting multiple devices (From $2.85 per month) We believe that the best VPN service of 2020 is ExpressVPN for a number of reasons. We’ve considered speed, usability, reliability, customer service, pricing, and more while making this decision. Following pretty closely behind it is Surfshark VPN which is one of the easiest VPNs out there to use and most affordable, and NordVPN which happens to be one of the most well-known providers at the current time. Check out a full breakdown of all the best VPN services to see the good, the bad, and all the differences that make them unique below. We’ve also rounded up the best Android VPN apps and best free Android VPN options for your consideration. 1. ExpressVPN: Best VPN service for most people Bottom Line: ExpressVPN offers the perfect balance of speed, reliability, customer service, and ease of use. It has features to protect everyone, and whether you are experienced with VPNs or this will be your first, you’ll have no problem getting started with it. ExpressVPN is so sure you will like the VPN service that it offers a 30-day full money-back guarantee in case you want to cancel after using it for a bit. Compatible with: Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, Linux | Streaming services unblocked: Netflix, Hulu, iPlayer, Amazon, YouTube | Servers: 3,000+ | Server Locations: 160 in 94 countries | Trial Period: 30 days

Pros Superb 24/7 live chat customer service

Fast & reliable connections

Lots of international locations

Netflix unblocking Cons More expensive than some competitors

Limited to five devices simultaneously ExpressVPN is the closest you can get to being the absolute best VPN for every person out there. We’ve extensively tested the platform, it’s apps, and more in our full ExpressVPN review, and it came out with a perfect five star rating. There are a number of factors that weigh into our decision here, like the amazing customer support, strong security measures, and an abundance of servers that are spread throughout various countries. There are no data limits each month when using ExpressVPN either, which means you can set it and forget it which makes it even easier to use. It’s common for VPN providers to have apps for your PC or Mac, and even your phones and tablets. Where ExpressVPN stands out even further is its custom firmware that is offered for some routers, its DNS content unblocking for a variety of streaming hardware, and its browser extensions that make connecting to access it all such a breeze. It’s even one of our top VPN for Android picks. Some of this sounds a bit intimidating, especially if this is the first VPN that you’ll ever use. Worry not, though. The software is extremely easy to understand, and couple that with ExpressVPN’s stellar customer service and you’ll quickly realize there is nothing to worry about. The support agents actually understand the platform and are able to answer questions with actual information, which is surprising to see these days. On the security side, ExpressVPN offers Industrial-strength encryption, P2P support, a kill switch, DNS leak protection, a no-logging policy, and more. When it comes to downsides, there isn’t much to complain about. The service checks a lot of the key boxes for what most VPN users will care about and want, though it does charge a bit of a premium for it. The pricing structure is higher than some of the competition, but using our link you can actually save up to 49% on your first year of service, along with an extra three months free. Remember, ExpressVPN gives you a free 30-day money-back guarantee, so if you don’t find it valuable or just can’t figure it out, you can always get your money back with ease. This is our top pick for anyone looking to get started with a VPN. It offers a great mix of speed, reliability, outstanding customer service, and affordability. There is a 30-day money-back guarantee, so give it a shot today. From $6.67 per month at ExpressVPN

When trying to pick the best VPN provider for yourself there are a lot of things to consider. Encryption is one of the most important features of a VPN, and one of the main uses for most people. Think about how much time you spend online each day. You enter banking details, credit cards, passwords, and more all around the web, and sometimes from an unsecured public connection. Using a VPN you can keep all that data secure as it’s passed from your phone through the virtual tunnels of the internet. When you connect to a VPN you can “spoof” or change your location to make it appear like you are somewhere that you are not physically. This enables you to view geo-restricted content like local concerts, sporting events, streaming service catalogs, and much more. The hardest part about a VPN is not actually using it, but instead understanding which one to pick for yourself. Nowadays you can find tons of different VPN options, some of which are free and others that are paid. Some of them have data limits, and others cap the number of simultaneous connections, and picking out the best VPN is not an easy task. Don’t panic, though. We’ve done the hard part and have put various options through their paces so that we could break it down for you. Our top pick, for a number of reasons which are listed below, is ExpressVPN. It provides the best overall balance between price, speed, reliability, ease of use, and customer service. Now, let’s break them down and help you get started on an easy way to protect yourself moving forward. 2. Surfshark VPN: By far the best cheap VPN service Bottom line: It’s one of the most affordable options out there, but that doesn’t mean you are making big sacrifices. Surfshark doesn’t limit the number of devices you can use at the same time, and has servers all around the globe for easily unlocking your favorite content. Compatible with: Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, Linux | Streaming services unblocked: Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, iPlayer, Amazon | Servers: 1,700+ | Server Locations: 100+ in 63 countries | Trial Period: 30 days

Pros: Over 1,000 servers available

Company based in British Virgin Islands

30-day money-back guarantee Cons: Privacy policy wording is vague

Android app is less reliable than other versions Surfshark may have a fun, cute name for its service, but that doesn’t mean it’s not one of the best VPN options out there to sign up for. The company allows you to connect an unlimited number of devices to your subscription and keep them all secured at the same time. With Surfshark, you’ll have access to over 1,000 different servers that are spread throughout 60 different locations. This gives you plenty of variety when trying to change your location and access content not available locally. The company is based in the British Virgin Islands and has all the basic VPN requirements in place, including AES-256 encryption, a kill switch, DNS leak protection, and an extra security measure in place via its Double Hop capabilities. You’ll be able to easily use and navigate the interface of the apps, as the Surfshark team has stripped out all the extras. The wording in the official privacy policy is a bit unclear, but Surfshark maintains that it does not keep any logs nor user histories for any sessions. It comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, giving you enough time to try it out and see if it’s the VPN service for you or not. Be sure to check out our Surfshark review as well. You can connect as many devices as your heart desires at the same time and never worry about any of them being logged. Surfshark also offers a 30-day guarantee that you’ll like the product, or it will give you your money back. From $1.99 per month at Surfshark 3. NordVPN: Most well-known & biggest VPN provider Bottom line: Back in 2018 one of NordVPNs servers was compromised, but the company has beefed up security measures to ensure it can’t happen again. It is one of the best-known VPN brands that exists today, and offers a bunch of key features that people love to use. You get a 30-day money-back guarantee should you find it isn’t quite the provider that works best for you or your devices. Compatible with: Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, Linux | Streaming services unblocked: Hulu, Netflix, YouTube, iPlayer, Amazon | Servers: 5,300+ | Server Locations: 80+ in 59 countries | Trial Period: 30 days

Pros: Nearly 6,000 servers

2048-bit encryption

Multiple plan options Now, NordVPN and why it’s potentially your next VPN service. The company continually matches or beats all of its competitors in terms of features and speed. There are more than 5,600 servers (see why only one of them being breached seems a bit less impactful now?) in more than 60 countries, and Nord opts to go for 2048-bit encryption instead of 256 that others are using. Much like others, Nord offers DNS leak protection, a kill switch, apps for all the popular platforms, extensions for your browser, and allows you to connect up to six devices at the same time. There’s a built-in feature to allow you to get around geo-restrictions and content blocks with ease. Aside from the aforementioned data breach, there are a few other quibbles we have with NordVPN as a whole. Finding the server you want to connect to can be a pain since the list is not alphabetized, and trying to navigate some of the menus makes you really wonder who designed some of the software interfaces. Back in 2018 one of the company’s servers was compromosied, but it was just one of more than 5,600. After investigating it, and the confirmation from Nord, it was understood that it was a single server with limited information being obtained. There’s a lot at play here beyond just Nord’s involvement, and our pals at TechRadar have a great breakdown, so be sure to check that out. When signing up for NordVPN, you can opt to pay for just a single month of access, or go with a one-year or three-year plan. The cost per month drops significantly as you commit to a longer period of time, with the best pricing being on the three-year plan. Be sure to check out our full NordVPN review now! NordVPN is one of the most common and biggest names in the VPN space, and it also happens to be one of the best. It offers amongst the largest number of server options and some high-quality app experiences. From $3.49 per month at NordVPN 4. IPVanish VPN: Comes with 250GB cloud storage for free Bottom line: Real-world testing has proven that IPVanish is a fast and reliable service. The apps are available on a variety of different platforms, and they are all easy to use. As an added bonus, IPVanish includes 250GB of SugarSync Cloud Storage with all of its plans, giving you a safe place to store your data to access from anywhere. IPVanish recently changed its policy so that it now allows you to connect as many devices simultaneously as needed. There is no longer a limit of 5 devices. Compatible with: Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, Linux | Streaming services unblocked: Netflix, YouTube, Hulu | Servers: 1,400 | Server Locations: 75+ in 50 countries | Trial Period: 30 days

Pros: Over 40,000 shared IP addresses

Great customer support

Now offers unlimited devices to be connected simultaneously Cons: Server locations don’t match what’s said

No iOS kill switch IPVanish is a provider you won’t want to rule out. It offers 1,300 servers spread across 75 different locations, allows for up to 10 devices to be connected at the same time, and boasts an impressive 40,000 shared IP addresses. There are apps for all the popular platforms, including Roku, Fire TV, Mac, Android, iOS, Windows, and more. They aren’t bogged down with useless features, and make connecting to the service the fastest and easiest thing to do from within it. In testing, the servers were always up and running, and the download speeds actually came in above the average. It wasn’t all rainbows and sunshine, though. Some of the servers didn’t appear to be in the same locations that they were advertised to be (which is a bit frustrating), and there’s no easy kill-switch in the iOS version of the app. Another area where IPVanish excels is customer support. You can get support any time since the company offers 24/7 coverage, and agents are able to be reached right from within the iOS and Android apps. It really doesn’t get easier than this, and the company just moved from a 7-day to 30-day money-back guarantee. Give our IPVanish review a read and then get started today. IPVanish may not have the biggest numbers for stats, but the service that the company offers is reliable and fast. Getting set up takes just minutes, so start today! From $5.20 per month at IPVanish 5. PIA VPN: Unlimited bandwidth and one-click connections Bottom line: PIA is a U.S.-based VPN provider that gives you an unlimited amount of data to use each month and up to 10 simultaneous connections. Compatible with: Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, Linux | Streaming services unblocked: Netflix, Hulu, iPlayer, Amazon, YouTube | Servers: 3,300+ | Server Locations: 65+ in 45+ countries | Trial Period: 30 days

Pros: Easy to use apps

No data limits

Supports 10 devices at once Before sending the data of your session out anywhere, PIA assigns you a new IP address to help hide your online identity. It uses AES 256-bit encryption and has a no traffic logging policy. There are more than 3,300 servers, which is great, but they are only spread amongst 50 locations, which is lower than most of the competition. Luckily, there are no data limits, though. This means that you’re able to keep your sessions connected for everything you do without a worry of running out of data each month. The apps are easy to use, and once you set them up the first time all you have to do is click a single button to instantly get connected. Being based in the U.S., PIA does keep some user data on hand, which may be something that turns you off from using the service. Number of servers: 3,300+

Server Locations: 50+

Max Supported Devices: 10

IP Addresses: N/A While PIA may have lower server locations than most of the competition, it features zero data limits, 10 simultaneous connections, and easy-to-use apps, meaning it still remains a winner in our book. From $2.85 per month at PIA 6. PureVPN: 31 Day Trial Period Bottom line: With an industry-leading 31-day money-back guarantee, PureVPN is a great choice for lots of people. The software is easy to use, and should you experience any issues the company has 24/7/365 customer support available. Compatible with: Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, Linux | Streaming services unblocked: Netflix, Hulu, iPlayer, Amazon, YouTube | Servers: 3,000+ | Server Locations: 160 in 94 countries | Trial Period: 31 days

Pros: Over 2,000 servers

Round-the-clock customer support

Tons of shared IP addresses

Works with almost every device & browser Cons: Only works on five devices at once These days, odds are you stream a lot of your media via an app or online, and PureVPN is one of the best VPN providers for this. The service works with Android TV, Roku, Kodi, Xbox, PlayStation, and so much more. There’s also a router VPN option that lets you use PureVPN on up to five devices that are connected through the router. PureVPN offers over 300,000 IP addresses and there are more than 2,000 servers that are spread across 140 different locations. Given the variety of locations, PureVPN is able to maintain fast speeds for streaming relatively easily. There’s an automatic kill switch that ends your internet session should the VPN disconnect so you don’t have to keep monitoring it in the background which is a plus. It supports up to five simultaneous connections, which is a bit lower than some of the competition. PureVPN offers round-the-clock customer support 365 days a year, and edges out the competition by offering a 31-day money-back guarantee instead of just 30 days. We have a full PureVPN review to check out as well. PureVPN is so confident you’ll like its service, that it offers a whole extra day on its money-back guarantee than Express does. Jokes aside, it offers a ton of server options spread wide in different areas, and offers great customer support. From $6.49 per month at PureVPN 7. Hotspot Shield VPN: Free plan available with tons of features Bottom line: While it’s one of our favorite free VPNs as well, Hotspot Shield is also a great contender in the paid space. This is an option you won’t want to sleep on. Compatible with: Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, Linux | Streaming services unblocked: Netflix, Hulu, iPlayer, YouTube | Servers: 3,200+ | Server Locations: 130+ in 80+ countries | Trial Period: 45 days

Pros: Great customer support

Unlimited bandwith each month

Over 2,500 servers

Great free plan available Cons: No longer supports OpenVPN protocol Almost every complaint that we have with Hotspot Shield in our best free VPN post is solved by just paying a few bucks for the company’s premium offerings. You step right up to unlimited bandwidth and gain full access to all of its 2,500+ servers that are scattered across 70 different locations. You can connect up to 5 devices at the same time still, and you get that wonderful 24/7 support as an added bonus. Hotspot Shield is completely ad-free, doesn’t log any data, and is available on a variety of devices. The company switched from OpenVPN support to its own Catapult Hydra protocol, which means you can’t set it up on your router, Chromebook, and a few other places. While talking about areas that Hotspot Shield is lacking, it’s worth noting that there is no Bitcoin support, and the raw speeds that it delivered in testing were lower than many of the other services we tested. Hotspot Shield does offer a free 7-day trial, though, so it’s definitely worth giving the service a shot. This is our top recommendation for those looking for a free VPN. You do need to enter your credit card number, but the company won’t charge you and you can use the service for free beyond the 7-day trial. From $2.99 per month at Hotspot Shield 8. CyberGhost VPN: Automatic server matching for geo-unblocking Bottom line: There’s a whole lot to like about CyberGhost, but it’s ability to easily match you with the right server for accessing geo-restricted content is one of the best parts. Compatible with: Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, Linux | Streaming services unblocked: Netflix, Hulu, iPlayer, Amazon, YouTube | Servers: 6,400+ | Server Locations: 110+ in 90 countries | Trial Period: 45 days

Pros: Over 6,200 servers available

Based in Romania & Germany

Automatic server matching for geo-restricted content unblocking

45-day money-back guarantee on 3-year plan Cons: Connection speeds are slower than competition CyberGhost is a company that’s based out of Romania and Germany. It has more than 6,200 different servers that span more than 110 locations, which is quite impressive. Where CyberGhost really excels though is in its interface. The company doesn’t make you guess which server to use for certain tasks, it helps you identify them with ease. Select the geo-blocked service that you want from a list, like Hulu, Netflix, YouTube, etc, and then it will show you the best servers to connect to in order to view the content. Once connected to the server, the app will even open a browser window for you so you can start streaming. That’s convenience if we’ve ever seen it. Additionally, the service can block ads, trackers, and malicious sites. It automatically sends you to the HTTPS version of each site to ensure you are viewing the most secure option you can. On mobile, you can enable data compression to help save you some MBs while on the go. Thanks to the ease of use, speeds, and reliability it offers, CyberGhost has been able to bring over 10 million users to its service. The pricing is quite competitive, and by signing up for longer-term plans you can help reduce the per-month cost of the service as well. Will you be the company’s next subscriber? Check out our full CyberGhost VPN review for all the details. CyberGhost makes using a VPN easy by helping you choose the best server to use for certain tasks, and it generally offers some of the best pricing around as well. From $2.75 per month at CyberGhost VPN 9. TunnelBear VPN: One of the easiest VPN services to use Bottom line: This Canadian-based company injects a little bit of bear-related humor in its VPN, but focuses on simplicity and privacy (both of which it nails). Compatible with: Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, Linux | Streaming services unblocked: Netflix, Hulu, iPlayer, Amazon, YouTube | Servers: 1,000+ | Server Locations: 23+ | Trial Period: 30 days

Pros: App is super simple to use

Uses independent specialists to conduct audits

Apps available for major platforms TunnelBear may not be the best option of this list for those looking for granular control over where they are connecting or how their VPN is operating. The company goes for a much more simplistic approach, which works for most people in all honesty. The interface is very clean and easy to understand, and the apps are available on Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, and there are even a few browser extensions. The focus on simplicity goes beyond just the app, though. There are only 20 server locations, which is a good bit less than many of the others are offering. That’s not a huge concern, though something to note if you’re looking to connect to specific locations. On the privacy front, which is what most people are using a VPN for, TunnelBear scores some extra points for its hiring of independent specialists to run a security audit on its servers. This is something no one else is doing, and we wish that more companies would follow suit and do the same. The data limit is low, but if you are just lookint to test the water or use it infrequently, TunnelBear is a great choice to consider. From $0 per month at TunnelBear 10. StrongVPN: The best option for gamers everywhere Bottom line: If you are a gamer and looking for a VPN, StrongVPN may be the best bet for you. The built-in WireGuard integration allows for a stronger, longer connection and will prevent any interuption in your game play. Compatible with: Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, Linux | Streaming services unblocked: Netflix, Hulu, iPlayer, Amazon, YouTube | Servers: 950+ | Server Locations: 60+ in 30+ countries | Trial Period: 30 days

Pros: Great connection speeds

No logging at all

Built-in WireGuard support Cons: Limited number of server options StrongVPN really excels when it comes to those looking to game while connected to a VPN, but that doesn’t mean that you can’t use it for other things as well. It comes with WireGuard integration that allows for an industry-leading speed and performance level which is something that’s very important. Beyond just gaming, it works across other platforms like Android, Mac, iOS, Windows, Linux, and more. There is an absolute zero-logging policy which means that StrongVPN collects no data on your sessions, what pages you look at, your location, or any of that. You can connect up to twelve devices at the same time, whcih should cover pretty much all of your devices at the same time. While it may not seem to compete when it comes to the number of servers, how many locations they are in, and all that, but StrongVPN manages to have some of the best connection speeds around. You can also use it to easily unblock media content from different streaming services that may not be available where you are. With prices starting at under $6 per month, you’ll want to give StrongVPN a try! The built-in WireGuard support here makes StrongVPN a gamers dream VPN. Give it a try today and see how you like it! From $5.83 per month at StrongVPN 11. ProtonVPN: The most security-focused VPN provider Bottom line: From the makers of ProtonMail comes another security-focused VPN that has a lot of attractive selling points. Compatible with: Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, Linux | Streaming services unblocked: Netflix, Hulu, iPlayer, Amazon, YouTube | Servers: 800+ | Server Locations: 50+ | Trial Period: 30 days

Pros: Based in Switzerland

Many servers utilize 10 Gbps connections

Has great free plan with unlimited bandwith Cons: Free plan users are deprioritized during peak hours Proton may not offer the most servers, or have them spread out in the most locations, but if there is one thing that the company knows it’s privacy and security. ProtonVPN is designed to ensure that no one can eavesdrop on your connection, and it does so by routing your connection through fully encrypted tunnels. The company is based in Switzerland, which means that it benefits from additional strong legal protection. Switzerland offers some of the world’s strongest privacy laws, and remains outside of the EU and U.S. jurisdiction, meaning that it can’t be coerced into spying on any users. There are strong no-logging policies, DNS leak protection, a kill-switch, and it can be used as an always-on VPN that automatically reconnects to a server should the connection be interrupted at any point. All of the servers have a minimum speed of 1 Gbps, and many of them actually use a 10 Gbps connection. Before you get started with the paid service, you can always try ProtonVPN out for free. It is worth noting that the company does prioritize paid users during peak times, so on a free plan you may notice slower speeds when more people are online. Whether you end up wanting a free or paid plan, Proton is definitely a VPN provider worth considering. From the creators of the secure and encrypted ProtonMail comes ProtonVPN. There are no data limits here, but free users are deprioritized in favor of paid ones during peak usage times. From $0 per month at ProtonVPN 12. Windscribe VPN: Free plan comes with option to earn extra bandwidth Bottom line: Another one of our favorite free VPNs is also a great paid option. There are a lot of key features available here and the pricing is pretty affordable each month. Compatible with: Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, Linux | Streaming services unblocked: Netflix, Hulu, iPlayer, Amazon, YouTube | Servers: 400 | Server Locations: 110