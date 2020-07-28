Best Pixel 4 Cases in 2020

Best

Pixel 4 Cases

Android Central

2020

The Google Pixel 4 is a significant switch-up from the previous Pixels — ditching the two-tone glass and the fingerprint sensor. However, it’s still a glass-backed flagship phone, and glass-backed flagships get put in cases the second they arrive for their own protection! Whether you want a clear case that can show off the Pixel 4’s loveliness or prefer a more robust heavy-duty case to keep things locked down, we’ve spent hours looking for the best Pixel 4 cases out there.



Staff pick

This slim case features a wonderful texture on the back and sides, allowing you to add a bit of drop protection and a lot of grip without succumbing to the same old siren song of the carbon fiber case. $12 at Amazon Prefer your cases with a bit more protection? Tudia’s Merge Series features the classic hybrid format, four color options, and an excellent price for a long-lasting, heavy-duty case. $10 at Amazon Caseology’s clear case is just amazingly grippy, and the slight contouring around the corners for more robust air cushions allow it to blend into the Pixel 4’s distinct design while keeping a slim, protective profile. $13 at Amazon

$11 at Walmart OtterBox’s Symmetry series is slightly more svelte than previous generations, and this “Sapphire Secret” color is just a wonderful reminder of the original Google Pixel. I am absolutely in love with it. $20 at Amazon

$31 at Best Buy With designs from Disney, sports teams like the NFL and NCAA, and even anime franchises like My Hero Academia and Dragon Ball Z, Skinit’s custom cases ensure you can bring your own style to your Pixel 4. $20 at Skinit This ultra-thin case is made from plant-based materials, but don’t mistake it for some delicate flower. This case can withstand drops over two meters and has antimicrobial properties, always handy as we head into flu season. Find it in Coral, Black, and Pewter. $30 at Amazon The Fusion-X is a distinct look, for sure, but I’m a fan because it’s a clear case that can go the distance, and its colored bumpers add some flair in Black, Blue, or Camo Black. From $12 at Amazon

$13 at Walmart Want a European nubuck leather wallet case for half the price of Bellroy, in more colors, and with free engraving? Snakehive’s got you covered with five colors, three card slots, and a cash pocket. $37 at Amazon This case is more translucent than actually clear, but it still lets the Google branding shine through while adding Ghostek’s mil-spec shock-absorbing corner guards. I especially like the pink version. $15 at Amazon

$15 at Walmart This ultra-rugged case is ready for anything: it comes with a built-in screen protector, a kickstand around back, dust plugs to protect your USB-C port, and even a holster clip if your pockets tend to be too small for a phone. From $20 at Amazon

From $20 at Walmart Totallee’s got three variants of its iconic ultra-minimalist case available for the Pixel 4 at the moment: a hardshell matte black, a hardshell frosted clear, and a softer TPU crystal clear. Here’s hoping they add leather soon. $15 at Amazon Google’s fabric cases have been hits year after year, but this year they truly do look better than ever. From the Could Be Coral to the awesome looking Blue-ish, this microfiber-lined case is a winner. From $35 at Amazon

$40 at Best Buy If you like to carry your cards with you without the exceedingly obvious bulk of a folio case, this hard-shell case offers recessed storage for a few credit cards as well as a kickstand for break room YouTube binges. $14 at Amazon ESR’s clear cases are great on their own, but when you can get two of them for the cost of one Ringke or Spigen, it makes the deal all the sweeter while giving you a spare. $8 at Amazon While there aren’t as many colors of Neo Hybrid available this year, the Neo Hybrid will always be a welcome option with that swank Herringbone texture and great protection. $15 at Amazon

No matter your taste, your phone needs a case

The Pixel 4’s slim size means that even a heavier duty case can still feel sleek in hand, and when combined with a slim but grippy case like the Spigen Air Armor it feels fantastic. The Air Armor seems like a light-duty case, but I’ve worn them for months, and they’re all the protection you’ll need unless you’re an outdoorsman.

On the more robust end of the scale, the Tudia Merge Series and OtterBox Symmetry Series are both solid heavy-duty cases with long pedigrees and subtle sophistication. The Tudia’s hybrid style is easier to get on and off, but the Sapphire Secret is just the best color ever, which is why it’s the case my personal Pixel 4 has been rocking for the last month. Both will serve your Pixel 4 well, as would any case in this roundup.