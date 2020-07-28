Home Entertainment Atlanta Housewife Porsha & Her Sister Get Matching Facelifts!! (Pics)

Porsha Williams and her sister Lauren share an incredible sisterly bond — and the pair decided ton both go to the plastic surgeon and get new faces together. 

First Porsha went to the surgeon, and got her face done. Then, Lauren Williams stopped by the offices of Atlanta’s Doctor Thuy Doan, and got some new cheeks and a new chin.

“Lauren Williams… came in to get injected by me,” the doc spilled on her Instagram feed. “Porsha told her, ‘You HAVE to see Dr. Doan! She knows where to give you back the light reflection and balance out your face!'” So, the doctor picked her her needles and aimed to do just that.

