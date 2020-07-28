Asian Stocks Up, With Investors Looking to Fed Meeting for U.S. Economic Health Clues By .com

© .



By Gina Lee

.com – Asian stock markets were mostly up on Wednesday, with investors looking to the U.S. Federal Reserve, scheduled to announce its rate decision later in the day, for clues to the U.S. economy’s recovery from the COVID-19 virus.

The Fed is widely expected to continue its dovish approach, extending almost all its lending programs by three months, to the end of 2020, with the battle against COVID-19 far from over in the U.S. as well as globally. The number of global COVID-19 cases topped 16.6 million as of July 29, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

“There’s enough stimulus and support in the market from a monetary policy perspective, but also from fiscal, and that keeps a nice floor under the market,” Amanda Agati, chief investment strategist for PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:), told Bloomberg.

“But we also think it’s going to be very difficult to make a lot of forward progress in this environment,” she warned.

Japan’s was down 0.89% by 11:06 PM ET (4:06 AM GMT) while South Korea’s gained 0.33%.

Down Under, the fell 0.13%. The Australian Bureau of Statistics said earlier in the day that the consumer price index fell 1.9% quarter-on-quarter, and 0.3% year-on-year, in the second quarter.

Hong Kong’s was up 0.27%. New, unprecedented social distancing measures came into force on Wednesday as the city battles a third wave of COVID-19 cases. Chief Executive Carrie Lam warned on Tuesday the city is on the brink of a large-scale outbreak, with the city recording 106 new cases on Tuesday.

China’s gained 1.51% while the jumped 2.06%.

Meanwhile, Republicans and Democrats are scrambling to pass the latest stimulus measures before Friday, when some earlier measures are due to expire. But with some Republicans, including U.S President Trump, opposing the Republican’s proposed $1 trillion measure, investors will be looking to see if both parties can come to a consensus before the deadline.