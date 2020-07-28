Armenia central bank holds key refinancing rate unchanged at 4.5% By

© .
YEREVAN () – Armenia’s central bank kept its key refinancing rate unchanged on Tuesday at 4.5%, the bank said in a statement.
The central bank cut the refinancing rate to 4.5% from 5% in June, to 5% from 5.25% in April and to 5.25% from 5.5% in March after holding it unchanged in January.
Armenia’s consumer price index dropped by 1.4% in June month-on-month, but rose 1.7% year-on-year. The central bank will hold its next meeting on rates on Sept. 15.
