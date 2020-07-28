Armenia central bank holds key refinancing rate unchanged at 4.5% By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

© .

YEREVAN () – Armenia’s central bank kept its key refinancing rate unchanged on Tuesday at 4.5%, the bank said in a statement.

The central bank cut the refinancing rate to 4.5% from 5% in June, to 5% from 5.25% in April and to 5.25% from 5.5% in March after holding it unchanged in January.

Armenia’s consumer price index dropped by 1.4% in June month-on-month, but rose 1.7% year-on-year. The central bank will hold its next meeting on rates on Sept. 15.

 

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR