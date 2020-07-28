Are Colorado’s oil, gas wars really over?

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

Several Colorado conservation groups are intervening in a lawsuit challenging new oil and gas rules, and an environmental organization says it might pursue an initiative in 2022 despite talk of a ceasefire in the battle over new regulations.

A Denver District Court judge recently ruled that seven conservation groups could join the state in defending rules approved by the Colorado Air Quality Control Commission to implement Senate Bill 181. The bill, signed into law in 2019, mandates changes intended to strengthen protections for public health and safety and the environment.

And while Gov. Jared Polis has said conservationists and the industry are willing to work together to prevent initiatives in 2022, sponsors of measures proposed but dropped this year are taking a wait-and-see approach.

Garfield and nine other counties are suing to overturn rules approved in December that are aimed at cutting emissions from well sites. The rules require more frequent inspections of oil and gas equipment statewide and of occupied buildings within 1,000 feet of well sites.

Garfield County supported more than 90% of the rules, Kirby Wynn, the county’s oil and gas liaison, said in an email. The provisions the counties are challenging “pose significant economic harm to rural Colorado and Garfield County with little to no environmental benefit in our area of the state,” he added.

The counties’ objections include leak controls on the “smallest and lowest-emitting” tanks outside the northern Front Range, where ground-level ozone exceeds federal limits, and new requirements for frequent monitoring of leaks near occupied buildings.

The coalition of conservation groups, led by the League of Oil and Gas Impacted Coloradans, Western Colorado Alliance and Conservation Colorado, said in their motion to join the lawsuit that they participated in the rule-making process and have a strong interest in upholding the rules to protect their “tens of thousands of members across Colorado.”

The lawsuit is one more development in the ongoing conflicts over SB 181. Organizations on different sides have dropped efforts to place proposals on the 2020 ballot in what Polis said in a July 27 column in Colorado Politics was an agreement to let the law work.

“These groups have committed to withdraw current ballot measures filed for 2020 and have expressed a willingness to work together to prevent future ballot measures through 2022,” Polis said in the column.

But Anne Lee Foster with the group Safe and Healthy Colorado and a sponsor of one of the initiatives said Polis didn’t talk to her. She said supporters ended their campaign for an initiative requiring 2,500-foot setbacks from wells because the Colorado Supreme Court threw out a measure allowing people to gather voters’ signatures by email or mail during the pandemic.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR