Apple updates Apple Music Toolbox with new tools and banners for marketers

Apple has announced several updates to its Apple Music Marketing Tools today. The changes are designed to make it easier for publishers and marketers to link to Apple Music, as well as specific songs and albums.

Apple says:

We’ve updated the Apple Music Toolbox to make it easy to link to the top of Apple Music as well as specific songs and albums. See the new Apple Music subscription links page.

Apple also notes that Apple Music banners are now available in the Apple Music toolbox. These banners can be used by publishers to easily link to Apple Music playlists and songs:

Also, Apple Music banners are now available in the toolbox. These banners are available in a variety of sizes and 17 languages. Combine these banners with new subscription links using the Apple Music toolbox. Be sure to add your affiliate token to ensure you receive proper credit and receive commission for subscriptions you drive.

The goal of the Apple Music Toolbox is to make it easy for publishers, record labels, promoters, and editorial publications to track and monetize Apple Music links. Apple offers similar toolboxes for Apple Podcasts, Books, News+, and TV+ as well.

