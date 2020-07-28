Anthony Seibold denies rift with David Fifita after Brisbane star defects to Gold Coast

Brisbane coach Anthony Seibold has denied rumours of a rift with departing star David Fifita, amid speculation the 20-year-old walked out on the club because he was unhappy playing under Seibold.

Fifita has signed a three-year deal with Gold Coast believed to be worth more than $3 million, despite the Broncos constantly maintaining that they were confident of keeping the back-rower.

Brisbane has lost eight of its matches since the competition resumed, and is currently languishing in 15th position on the ladder.

It’s resulted in ongoing speculation about the future of Seibold and senior members of the playing group, with claims the players are divided.

“All I want to say about Dave is that he made the decision that is best for him and his family,” Seibold told the Courier-Mail.

“I am disappointed to lose Dave because he is someone I feel I have a good relationship with.

“I never wanted to see him go.

David Fifita of the Broncos celebrates after scoring a try (Getty)

Regarded as Brisbane’s best young forward in a generation, Fifita made his State of Origin debut in 2019, with a tug-of-war developing between the Titans and the Broncos for his services beyond 2020.

“I don’t want to go into too much detail about this but I’m very respectful of Dave and his family.

“We all know a lot of details around Dave’s situation and the only thing I want Dave to do now is focus on this year and do his job for us.

“I am looking forward to what Dave can do for us before he leaves.”