Amitabh Bachchan gets emotional as Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya get discharged

Abhishek Bachchan too took to Twitter to share the news and thanked everyone for their prayers. He said, ‘Thank you all for your continued prayers and good wishes. Indebted forever. Aishwarya and Aaradhya have thankfully tested negative and have been discharged from the hospital. They will now be at home. My father and I remain in hospital under the care of the medical staff.’





Now we just hope Big B and Abhishek too test negative and come home soon. Amitabh Bachchan has been constantly sharing gratitude-filled posts for his fans on social media, for their love, support and prayers.