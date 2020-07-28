Amitabh Bachchan blasts trolls for wishing he dies due to COVID-19

Amitabh Bachchan has been hospitalized for over two weeks now. The megastar tested positive for coronavirus and has been battling the virus ever since. He has been admitted to the Nanavati hospital along with son Abhishek Bachchan. Only recently, his daughter-in-law and granddaughter, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan got discharged from the hospital and the actor revealed on social media that he is ecstatic about it. However, he took to his blog to reveal that there is an unknown account that wished he dies due to coronavirus. The actor further added that he has an army of ardent followers who’d take him down, if given an option. Big B wrote, “They write to tell me… ‘I hope you die with this Covid’. Either I shall die or I shall live. If I die you won’t get to write your diatribe anymore, by weathering your remark on a celebrity name… pity.”

He added, “The reason for your writing to be noticed was because you took a swipe at Amitabh Bachchan… that shall no longer exist! If by God’s grace I live and survive you shall have to be ‘weathering’ the ‘swipe’ storm, not just from me, but on a very conservative level, from 90+ million followers (sic).” The superstar said that his fans won’t take a minute to become ‘Extermination family’ from ‘extended family’. Well, we hope all the trolls are listening.