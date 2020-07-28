Amber Heard Left Feeling Pain After Reliving Bitter Johnny Depp Split in Libel Trial

WENN

The ‘Aquaman’ actress describes appearing in Johnny Depp libel trial against British media and reliving her bitter breakup with former husband in front of judge as ‘painful.’

Amber Heard had the final word as her ex-husband Johnny Depp‘s libel trial came to a close on Tuesday (28Jul20), revealing it was painful to relive the break-up of their relationship in a London court.

The actress gave a statement to the media on the steps of the Royal Courts of Justice in the Strand at the conclusion of Depp’s case against The Sun newspaper.

Heard spent much of last week testifying, alleging her ex was abusive towards her throughout their relationship, after Depp had claimed he was the victim of his ex-wife’s tantrums.

Amber told the media, “I travelled to the U.K. to testify in these proceedings as a witness to assist the Court. After obtaining a restraining order in 2016 and finalising our divorce, I wanted to move on with my life. I did not file this lawsuit and, despite its significance, I would have preferred not to be in court.”

“It has been incredibly painful to relive the break-up of my relationship, have my motives and my truth questioned, and the most traumatic details of my life with Johnny shared in court and broadcast around the world. I stand by my testimony in court and I now place my faith in British justice.”

She added, “Although I did not bring this lawsuit, I am aware of the precious resources being consumed by his litigation and will be glad to see those resources re-directed back to more important legal matters already delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic. I appreciate the dedication, hard work and support of the defence legal team, as well as my U.K. and U.S. lawyers.”

Heard also thanked the London police officers, who have “been so sensitive in ensuring my protection so that I could testify in safety”, and fans, who have offered her their support during the three-week trial.

Depp also thanked fans outside the court as he arrived for the final day of the trial on Tuesday, handing out notes and bandanas.

He is suing U.K. tabloid The Sun, its publisher News Group Newspapers (NGN), and its executive editor Dan Wootton over a 2018 story, in which he was referred to as a “wife beater” in relation to allegations Amber Heard made against her ex-husband, which he denies, after they split in May 2016.