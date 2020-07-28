All Spikes Aren’t Equal

Want to get The Morning by email? Here’s the sign-up.

Good morning. School reopenings are upon us. Joe Biden is considering Susan Rice as a running mate. And the virus is surging in many countries.

Much of the world is now coping with a coronavirus resurgence.

The number of new daily cases has risen more than 20 percent in both Europe and Canada over the past week. It’s up about 40 percent in Australia and Japan. Hong Kong reported 145 cases yesterday, its highest one-day count yet and the sixth straight day of more than 100 new cases.

All of these increases are worrisome reminders that crushing the virus is not a one- event, at least not until a vaccine is available. It involves constant vigilance.

As countries take steps toward more normal functioning — reopening schools, workplaces and restaurants, for instance — they will often spark new outbreaks, which in turn will require more tests, quarantines and even limited lockdowns.