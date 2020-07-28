Alia Bhatt’s childhood picture leaves Ranveer Singh, Hrithik Roshan and netizens in aww!

Since there’s nothing much to do in the times of lockdown, our stars are busy posting beautiful sky clicks, their fitness and cooking stories or digging through their archives and posting some throwback pictures. Alia Bhatt recently posted a childhood click of hers. And everyone was all hearts seeing it.

Alia Bhatt shared a picture of herself where she’s seen as a tiny tot, posing for the cameras and flashing that earnest smile. The actress captioned the picture saying, ‘spread some love,’ followed by a white heart. Young Alia looks so cute that you can’t help smiling seeing the pic.