Akbar V From Love & Hip Hop Lost 100 Pounds: Before & After Pics!!

Akbar V, one o the most popular cast members on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta since season eight, has lost 100 pounds MTO News has learned.

The reality star/rapper has been dieting like crazy ever since the corona hit. And all that dieting has paid off.

Akbar joined the supporting cast of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta in season eight,. Her storyline chronicles her struggles to escape the hood and kickstart her career. During the season, she ignites violent feuds with Tokyo Vanity, Spice, Sierra and Shekinah.

In addition to being a reality star, Akbar is also a rapper.

She endured a rough childhood growing up in Cleveland Ave, including experiencing drug addiction, sexual abuse, the death of her mother and having survived a gunshot wound to the head. Her cousin is Kandi Burruss. She has five children from previous relationships, including Dorribion who appears on the show.