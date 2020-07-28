Aged Care Minister Richard Colbeck stands by Commonwealth’s response to Victorian COVID-19 crisis

Questions have been raised over why it took so long for action to be taken in Victoria over the mounting coronavirus outbreak in aged care homes across the state.

Aged Care Minister Richard Colbeck told Today the situation in a number of aged care facilities was concerning, but there was now enough being done about the problem.

Aged Care Minister Richard Colebeck on Today. (Today)

“We understand there are some issues with aged care in this country – that’s why we are having a Royal Commission,” Mr Colebeck told Today.

“There are some aged care facilities that are a problem – but there is much more that is good about this sector than bad.”

Eighty-three people have died from the virus in Victoria.

Mr Andrews has expressed his concern over how the aged care sector has handled rising infections in staff and residents.

“I cannot stand here and tell that I have confidence that staff and management across a number of private sector aged care facilities are able to provide the care that is appropriate to keep their residents safe,” Mr Andrews said yesterday.

Daniel Andrews expressed his concern over how the aged care sector has handled rising infections in staff and residents.. (Getty)

Mr Colbeck said any blame-placing between the Morrison and Victorian Governments should instead be focused on fighting the virus.

“That’s the way we have to play this. We are all fighting this virus together,” he said.

An estimated 340 aged care staff in Victoria have contracted coronavirus and now, hundreds of Australian Defence Force personnel, Victorian nurses and a specialist team from interstate are working together to move sick, elderly patients out of trouble-plagued facilities across the state into private and public hospitals.

Mr Andrews said all non-urgent elective surgeries have also been cancelled to ensure enough beds and staff are available to cope with the elderly entering hospitals.