AFL news, Shane McInnes column

Expectation. It can be one of the greatest hurdles to overcome in sport.

Conversely it can also be one of the great motivators.

For a team like St Kilda, 2020 must be the year in which they no longer fear the expectation of playing finals; rather, relish the challenge.

Because, for the first time in a long time, the Saints have the talent and culture that can lead them to the ultimate prize, something they’ve longed for for 54 long years.

Sure, this year may not break the premiership drought, but anything less than a top-eight finish should be deemed as a failure this season.

St Kilda’s Max King celebrates after kicking a goal against Port Adelaide. (Getty)

For some St Kilda fans “failure” might be viewed as too harsh an assessment. After all, Brett Ratten is in his first year as the club’s senior coach, the Saints finished 14th last year and 2020 is far from the norm.

Surely, an overall improvement is enough, right? Wrong!

Footy is cutthroat. If you fail to take your chances now, what’s to say there won’t be greater obstacles to overcome in the foreseeable future.

Eight rounds into the season, the goal posts have shifted for St Kilda. ‘Overall improvement’ may’ve been acceptable back in March, but not anymore.

Sitting fourth on the ladder, with five wins and coming off back-to-back victories at the Adelaide Oval (a venue the Saints had never won at until last week), finals is now the expectation and top-four must be the goal.

It’s not just St Kilda’s position on the ladder that makes finals a non-negotiable this year. It’s the change in attitude.

The change in ethos at the club, which Ratten has clearly been central to. And, on current trends, he’d have to be on track to be coach of the year.

Following Saturday night’s thumping win over what was previously the benchmark team in the competition, Port Adelaide, star midfielder Jack Steele told 3AW Football: “There’s a bit of belief in the group, and we’re starting to finally gel. An, having Ratts as a coach, he’s making it fun and enjoyable.”

It’s amazing what can be accomplished when a group is enjoying itself.

St Kilda footy is fun under current Saints coach Brett Ratten, star midfielder Jack Steele says. (Getty)

Even the move to Noosa has been a master stroke, whereby the coach has treated their new hub more as footy’s version of an Ashes tour. Ratten even enlisted the help of mad Saints fan Shane Warne to share the dos and don’ts of life on the road.

The players, rather than seeing hub-life as a hurdle, are clearly embracing it with daily swims at Noosa Heads and rounds of golf, all whilst still training and preparing for the task at hand.

Ratten’s match day coaching style, too, is perfectly suited to what remains a young group.

On his decision to recently move from the coaches box to coaching on the bench, Ratten says: “I can give the information first-hand. See if we can change things a bit quicker. I actually really enjoy it. Just to hear the players, their emotions, their thoughts … and try to straighten them up.”

It’s a decision that’s paid dividends. Ratten’s honest and forthright appraisals have been embraced by the players, ensuring achievements are acknowledged and mistakes are swiftly acted upon.

St Kilda coach Brett Ratten issues orders during a Saints win on the Gold Coast. (Getty)

The Saints are even getting a mental edge over their opponents.

On Saturday night at quarter-time, the whole group came together, closed their eyes breathing in and out in a meditation-like trance. Something that would’ve been branded ‘not manly’ and ‘hippy rubbish’ just 10 years ago, now proving an important tool which may well have contributed to the Saints’ comfortable 29-point win.

Most importantly, it’s St Kilda’s on field performance which leads one to conclude they’re finals bound.

The Saints scoreline of 12.1.73 on Saturday night was the most accurate by a winning team in VFL/AFL history.

It shouldn’t be surprising. The Saints have kicked more goals than any other team this year and are second in the competition for accuracy in front of goal (54 per cent).

And, in a season where it’s all about capitalising on opportunities with shortened quarters, no team makes the most of inside 50s more than St Kilda.

Former Richmond player Dan Butler has been a great trade pick-up for St Kilda. (Getty)

Ex-Tiger Dan Butler is proving one of the recruits of the season and is currently fifth in the race for the Coleman Medal, while fellow newcomers Zak Jones, Bradley Hill, Dougal Howard and Paddy Ryder have all shown what they’re capable of, with even more to come.

And with players like Rowan Marshall, Max King, Hunter Clark, Nick Coffield and Callum Wilkie becoming household names, St Kilda fans have reason to be excited.

Yes, the last eight years in the final wilderness have been tough for Saints fans. Stints under Scott Watters and Alan Richardson have failed to yield success, while the ‘what could’ve been’ in the 2010 Grand Final still hurts the St Kilda faithful.

Almost halfway through the 2020 season, it’s time for Saints fans to come out of their shell and expect a finals appearance. The club itself should be demanding one.

The foundation has been laid and it’s time for St Kilda to go to the next level.

To accept anything less than finals come the end of round 17 will be settling for mediocrity.

Shane McInnes is an AFL commentator and sports broadcaster with 3AW, 6PR and Nine Radio. You can follow him on Twitter: @shanemcinnes.