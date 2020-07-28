AFL news, Collingwood | Terry Waters dead at 76 after cancer battle

Collingwood great Terry Waters has died at 76 after a cancer battle.

The former club captain, best and fairest winner and hall of fame member was a Magpies mainstay in the 1960s and 1970s, making his debut in 1963.

Collingwood confirmed Waters’ passing on Tuesday evening.

“The Collingwood Football Club extends its deepest sympathies to the family of Terry Waters,” a statement read.

“Waters is survived by his wife Jane, son Tom and daughter Charlotte. He was 76 years of age.

Terry Waters (front left) with other former Collingwood captains at the club’s season launch in 2014. (The Age)

“The decorated career of Waters began in 1963, when he kicked 50 goals in a debut season that saw him win Collingwood’s best first year player award and immediate high regard that would be justified over the next eight seasons with a Copeland Trophy in 1966, All-Australian selection in 1969 and captaincy of the club in 1970 and 1971.

“In all, Waters would play 163 matches and, after a soaring start as a key forward, evolve into a commanding marking player further afield. He kicked 117 goals in his first 53 matches but gave up the goal square to Peter McKenna in 1965. Waters then won his Copeland and regular state selection for Victoria as a ruck-rover and outstanding intercept defender.

“As a mark of respect Collingwood players will wear black armbands in the match against Fremantle in Perth on Sunday.”

Waters was cruelly denied a premiership, losing three grand finals by a combined 15 points.

He captained Collingwood in the historic 1970 Grand Final, in which the Pies had a 44-point half-time lead – only for Ron Barassi’s Carlton to overrun them in the second half for a 10-point win.