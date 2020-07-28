Adam McKay to Develop Coronavirus-Themed Mini Series

WENN

The small screen project by the ‘Vice’ director will be focused on the hunt for a vaccine that could end the health crisis, and is based on Brendan Borell’s forthcoming book ‘The First Shot’.

–

Adam McKay is set to develop an HBO miniseries focusing on the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“The Big Short” and “Vice (2018)” director will develop the small screen venture, focused on the hunt for a vaccine that could end the health crisis, which is based on Brendan Borell’s forthcoming book “The First Shot”.

McKay, Todd Schulman and Borrell will executive produce.

The project is part of McKay’s overall production deal with HBO. He is also currently working on a show based on the Oscar-winning film “Parasite“, as well as a limited series about Jeffrey Epstein.