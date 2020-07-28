Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha to resume shooting

Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are all set to reunite in the official Hindi remake of Tom Hanks’ Forrest Gump titled Laal Singh Chaddha. The film was all set to release during the Christmas weekend this year but the shooting had to be stalled because of the corona virus pandemic.
Four months later, the film it seems is all set to go back on the floors again. If a report in a leading daily is to be believed, it seems that Aamir Khan and director Advait Chandan are planning to finish the remaining shooting in Georgia and Turkey since shooting in Ladkah has been ruled out. The report claims that around 30% of the film is still remaining and the makers want to wrap it up as soon as possible.
The release of the film will naturally be delayed. We’ll however get a better idea of the release date once it actually goes on floors.