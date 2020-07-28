A Petition Addressed To The Department Of Homeland Security Has Been Started To Have Tory Lanez Deported

Social media hasn’t been the same since Megan Thee Stallion revealed that she suffered gun shot wounds in both of her feet as a result of an incident involving Tory Lanez. Well, fans are definitely riding for Meg, as one fan has started a petition to have Tory deported.

After Meg went on live to give an emotional update to fans, she revealed that she had been shot in both of her feet, and says that she was wrong to have trusted certain people in her circle. Meg has not named anyone publicly when speaking about the shooting but, fans don’t want Tory anywhere near her.

“Deport Tory Lane (Daystar Peterson) back to Canada and ban him from coming to America FOREVER,” the petition reads. “This little 5’3 man with a big ego has contributed nothing to the American economy, and promote violence, and violence against women.”

The description continues saying, “Furthermore, he should be banned from theUnited States FOREVER for intentionally trying to harm Megan Thee Stallion. SEND HIM BACK TO CANADA ASAP!”

Details about the incident involving both Megan an Tory have not yet been released, but Megan did speak out to clarify that the gun shot wounds she suffered were “as a result of a crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm me.”

