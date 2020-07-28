A bunch of board games are discounted on Amazon today

Today’s Dealmaster is headlined by an Amazon Gold Box sale on a variety of board games. While we can’t vouch for everything on sale, we have recommended a handful of the discounted games in the past.

Perhaps the most notable deal is Kingdomino for $14, which is the cheapest we’ve seen it on Amazon since a brief drop to $12 last holiday season. Kingdomino won the 2017 Spiel des Jahres—the most prestigious award in board gaming—and has made it onto our ultimate board game gift guide the past few years for being a smooth and quick-playing tile-laying game that should work for both adults and kids, regardless of experience level. Elsewhere, Carpe Diem is an accessible but thinky tile-drafting and placement game we like that is down to its lowest price since January. Planet and Ecos: The First Continent, meanwhile, are another two games we’ve praised before; both are down to their lowest prices to date.

If you don’t need a new game to play, though, we also have deals on Nintendo’s Switch Pro Controller, a top slim Switch case, Lenovo’s ThinkPad X1 Carbon, and more. You can check out the full list for yourself below.

Note: Up News Info Technica may earn compensation for sales from links on this post through affiliate programs.

Top 10 deals of the day

Kingdomino board game for $13.93 at Amazon (normally $18).

at Amazon (normally $18). Carpe Diem board game for $37.47 at Amazon (normally $47).

at Amazon (normally $47). Planet board game for $21.99 at Amazon (normally $28).

at Amazon (normally $28). Tomtoc Slim Case for Nintendo Switch for $14.24 at Amazon ( clip 5% coupon – normally $20).

at Amazon ( – normally $20). RavPower RP-PC128 USB-C wall charger – 90W total, 2x 90W USB-C PD for $45.99 at Amazon ( clip $2 coupon – normally $55).

at Amazon ( – normally $55). Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon (7th gen) laptop – Intel Core i5-10210U, 14-inch 1080p, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD for $1,089.50 at Lenovo (use code: THINK50 – normally $1,350).

at Lenovo (use code: – normally $1,350). Anker PowerExpand+ USB-C to HDMI adapter – 4K at 60Hz for $11.99 at Amazon (use code: AKC2HDMI – normally $15).

at Amazon (use code: – normally $15). AMD Ryzen 5 3600 6-core/12-thread desktop processor for $154.99 at Amazon (normally $175).

at Amazon (normally $175). Aukey PB-Y13 USB-C portable battery – 18W USB-C PD, 2x USB-A for $18.89 at Amazon (use code: YHXP6UE6 – normally $30).

at Amazon (use code: – normally $30). 75-inch TCL 8 Series Q825 (2019 model) 4K QLED Roku TV for $1,499.99 at Best Buy (normally $2,800).

Board game deals

Video game deals

at Amazon ( – normally $20). 8Bitdo Gbros. Wireless Adapter controller adapter for Nintendo Switch for $14.42 at Amazon (normally $20).

at Amazon (normally $20). The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Switch) for $49.94 at Amazon (normally $55).

at Amazon (normally $55). Dragon Quest Builders 2 (PS4) for $14.99 at Amazon (normally $22).

at Amazon (normally $22). Final Fantasy VII Remake (PS4) for $49.94 at Amazon (normally $60).

at Amazon (normally $60). Resident Evil 2 (PS4) for $19.99 at Amazon (normally $27).

at Amazon (normally $27). Halo: The Master Chief Collection (XB1) for $19.99 at Amazon (normally $29).

at Amazon (normally $29). Shenmue I & II (PS4) for $17.97 at Amazon (normally $23).

at Amazon (normally $23). Shenmue III (PS4) for $19.99 at Amazon (normally $25).

at Amazon (normally $25). Outer Wilds (XB1, digital) for $14.99 at Microsoft (normally $25).

at Microsoft (normally $25). Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (PS4) for $14.99 at Best Buy (normally $20).

at Best Buy (normally $20). Celeste (Switch, digital) for $4.99 at Nintendo eShop (normally $20).

at Nintendo eShop (normally $20). Nioh 2 (PS4) for $30.51 at Amazon (normally $40).

at Amazon (normally $40). Dreams (PS4) for $25.23 at Amazon (normally $30).

at Amazon (normally $30). Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition (PS4, XB1) for $14.95 at Amazon (normally $20).

at Amazon (normally $20). Devil May Cry 5 (PS4) for $19.99 at Amazon (normally $25).

at Amazon (normally $25). Borderlands 3 (PS4, XB1) for $9.99 at Best Buy (normally $18).

at Best Buy (normally $18). Metal Gear Solid V: The Definitive Experience (PS4, digital) for $4.99 at PlayStation Store (normally $20).

at PlayStation Store (normally $20). Judgment (PS4, digital) for $23.99 at PlayStation Store (normally $45).

at PlayStation Store (normally $45). Control (PS4, digital) for $20.99 at PlayStation Store (normally $30).

at PlayStation Store (normally $30). DOOM (PS4, digital) for $5.99 at PlayStation Store (normally $20).

at PlayStation Store (normally $20). Metro Exodus (PS4, digital) for $13.99 at PlayStation Store (normally $25).

at PlayStation Store (normally $25). Dirt 4 (PS4, digital) for $4.99 at PlayStation Store (normally $20).

at PlayStation Store (normally $20). Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection (Switch, digital) for $22.49 at Nintendo eShop (normally $30).

at Nintendo eShop (normally $30). The Evil Within 2 (PS4, XB1) for $9.99 at Amazon (normally $20).

at Amazon (normally $20). Ni No Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch Remastered (Switch) for $24.54 at Amazon (normally $30).

at Amazon (normally $30). Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age (Switch) for $25.57 at Amazon (normally $30).

at Amazon (normally $30). Pre-order: Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (PS4, XB1) for $49.94 at Amazon (normally $60).

at Amazon (normally $60). Pre-order: Cyberpunk 2077 (PS4, XB1, PC) for $49.94 at Amazon (normally $60).

Laptop and desktop PC deals

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon (7th gen) laptop – Intel Core i5-10210U, 14-inch 1080p, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD for $879.99 at eBay (normally $1,050).

at eBay (normally $1,050). Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon (7th gen) laptop – Intel Core i5-10210U, 14-inch 1080p, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD for $1,089.50 at Lenovo (use code: THINK50 – normally $1,350).

at Lenovo (use code: – normally $1,350). Asus ZenBook (Q407IQ-BR5N4) laptop – AMD Ryzen 5 4500U, 14-inch 1080p, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, GeForce MX350 GPU + Amazon Smart Plug smart outlet for $549.99 at Best Buy (normally $700).

at Best Buy (normally $700). 23.8-inch Lenovo L24q-30 monitor – 2560×1440, IPS, 75Hz, FreeSync for $149.99 at Microsoft (normally $200).

at Microsoft (normally $200). AMD Ryzen 5 3600 6-core/12-thread desktop processor for $154.99 at Amazon (normally $175).

at Amazon (normally $175). WD Easystore (5TB) portable external HDD for $89.99 at Best Buy (normally $130).

at Best Buy (normally $130). Samsung T7 (500GB) external portable SSD for $89.99 at Amazon (normally $105).

at Amazon (normally $105). Samsung 970 Evo Plus (500GB) NVMe internal SSD for $96.99 at Amazon (normally $120).

at Amazon (normally $120). Samsung 970 Evo Plus (2TB) NVMe internal SSD for $349.99 at Amazon (normally $435).

Electronics deals

Accessories and miscellaneous deals